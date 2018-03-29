Here & Now
Support the news
Tensions High In Sacramento Amid Funeral For Unarmed Black Man Killed By Police03:41Play
Stephon Clark is being buried Thursday, amid unrest over the circumstances of his death. There are multiple investigations into why two police officers shot and killed him this month in his grandparents' backyard as they searched for a suspect breaking into cars.
KQED's Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss how Clark's death is resonating.
This segment aired on March 29, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news