Support the news

Tensions High In Sacramento Amid Funeral For Unarmed Black Man Killed By Police03:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Stephon Clark is being buried Thursday, amid unrest over the circumstances of his death. There are multiple investigations into why two police officers shot and killed him this month in his grandparents' backyard as they searched for a suspect breaking into cars.

KQED's Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss how Clark's death is resonating.

This segment aired on March 29, 2018.

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news