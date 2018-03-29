Here & Now
Support the news
The Roots Of Van Morrison's 'Astral Weeks'09:52Play
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Van Morrison's album "Astral Weeks." It was released to little fanfare and has never been a top seller. But it's regarded as one of the most original-sounding and important records of the rock era.
Jeremy D. Goodwin (@JeremyDGoodwin) of WBUR has more on the album's origins and ties to Boston.
This segment aired on March 29, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news