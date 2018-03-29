Support the news

The Roots Of Van Morrison's 'Astral Weeks'
March 29, 2018
  • Jeremy D. Goodwin, WBUR
Van Morrison performing at Spring Sing on Boston Common in 1968. (Courtesy MONTUSE/Dick Lacovello)MoreCloseclosemore
Van Morrison performing at Spring Sing on Boston Common in 1968. (Courtesy MONTUSE/Dick Lacovello)

This fall marks the 50th anniversary of the release of Van Morrison's album "Astral Weeks." It was released to little fanfare and has never been a top seller. But it's regarded as one of the most original-sounding and important records of the rock era.

Jeremy D. Goodwin (@JeremyDGoodwin) of WBUR has more on the album's origins and ties to Boston.

This segment aired on March 29, 2018.

