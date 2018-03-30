Here & Now
On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join a Trump administration lawsuit against the state's sanctuary law. The Jeff Sessions-led Justice Department filed suit against the country's most populous state earlier this month.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Roxana Kopetman (@roxanakopetman), reporter for The Orange County Register.
This segment aired on March 30, 2018.
