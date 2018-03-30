Support the news

Opponents Of 'Sanctuary Cities' Gain Traction In California05:38
March 30, 2018
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents serve an employment audit notice at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Los Angeles. There's been backlash to the state's effort to protect immigrants from stepped up deportations under the Trump administration. (Chris Carlson/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join a Trump administration lawsuit against the state's sanctuary law. The Jeff Sessions-led Justice Department filed suit against the country's most populous state earlier this month.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Roxana Kopetman (@roxanakopetman), reporter for The Orange County Register.

This segment aired on March 30, 2018.

