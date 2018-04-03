Civil rights tourism is taking off. This year, the National Park Service launched a new U.S. Civil Rights Trail. It connects more than 100 churches, schools and courthouses in 14 states from Louisiana to Delaware. And Congress designated the site around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s former church in Atlanta a national historic park.

But in cities across the country there are civil rights landmarks that have yet to be recognized, and some are in bad shape — even in King's hometown, Atlanta.

WABE's Stephannie Stokes (@stephannnnie) reports.