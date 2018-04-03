Some of the conversations about how to reduce gun violence after the Parkland shooting in Florida have focused on gun research.

The so-called Dickey Amendment of 1996 had a chilling effect on research into the causes of gun violence. Language in the latest omnibus spending bill attempts to reverse the Dickey Amendment.

But there is another congressional amendment that has stymied efforts to research gun violence, and, specifically, to trace guns: the Tiahrt Amendment. It has support from the firearms industry, which has argued that it protects gun shops that are operating legally. But detractors, like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, say it blocks researchers and the public from knowing where guns used in crimes come from.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Daniel Webster, professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH), which has received funding from the former mayor's philanthropic efforts.

Editor's Note: We have reached out to the National Rifle Association for an interview on this topic, and have not heard back.

Interview Highlights

On his research in the '90s

"I was very intrigued by some research that was being done, being led by Glenn Pierce, who is at Northeastern University. He demonstrated that a very small proportion of licensed gun dealers, as little as 1 percent, sold roughly 60 percent of the guns used in crime. And we know that certain gun dealers sell more guns than others, but it was a very skewed distribution."

On the 2003 Tiahrt Amendment, which stopped the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) from sharing that information

"I was very disturbed because I knew from not only the research that I was doing, using the same type of data — these are data, just so folks understand what the data are: When local police recover a firearm from a criminal suspect or a crime scene, they can share that basic information about the firearm and ATF will gather information to trace where that gun initially was sold, and when, and to whom. So I had done some research looking particularly at the role of a small number of gun dealers in selling guns that are used in crime and then some things that were done to draw attention to those gun dealers, sometimes simply with bad publicity and sometimes with lawsuits or criminal prosecutions brought against them. And when there was some accountability process, you had a notable reduction in the flow of guns coming from those type of gun dealers into the hands of criminals. And just as we were making those discoveries and publishing those data, we found that this Tiahrt Amendment was passed and restricted our ability to obtain that data. So since that time we've only been able to get a little bit of data here and there from local law enforcement agencies rather than get what we had gotten from the ATF, which is a national database."