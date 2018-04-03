Support the news

'L.A. Law' Actors Remember Writer/Producer Steven Bochco06:25
April 03, 2018
In this Aug. 17, 2016 file photo, television writer/producer Steven Bochco poses for a portrait at his office in Santa Monica, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The weekend death of 71-year-old Steven Bochco has sparked an outpouring of grief both from his fans, and from those who knew him best — the actors who worked intimately with him for decades.

Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker played Ann Kelsey and Stuart Markowitz on "L.A. Law" for eight years. They join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about Bochco's impact.

This segment aired on April 3, 2018.

