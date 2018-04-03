Here & Now
'L.A. Law' Actors Remember Writer/Producer Steven Bochco06:25Play
The weekend death of 71-year-old Steven Bochco has sparked an outpouring of grief both from his fans, and from those who knew him best — the actors who worked intimately with him for decades.
Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker played Ann Kelsey and Stuart Markowitz on "L.A. Law" for eight years. They join Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about Bochco's impact.
This segment aired on April 3, 2018.
