Revisiting The Scene Of MLK's Assassination05:54Play
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ahead of the anniversary we revisit the scene of the assassination, the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, which is now the National Civil Rights Museum.
Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) visited the museum in 2016.
This segment aired on April 3, 2018.
