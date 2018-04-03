A Washington court is expected to sentence Alex van der Zwaan, a London-based lawyer who admitted to lying to the FBI, on Tuesday. Van der Zwaan had contacts with Rick Gates, the former Trump associate who pleaded not guilty in October to charges from Mueller's team that included conspiracy, fraud and money laundering.

The sentencing comes after the declassification of a memo to Robert Mueller by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The memo gave the Mueller team broad latitude to investigate former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, who has been indicted under multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR's Phil Ewing (@philewing) on the latest in the Mueller investigation.