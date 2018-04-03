Here & Now
Tesla founder Elon Musk has tweeted that he's "back to sleeping at the factory" in an effort to fix production problems that are delaying the Model 3 electric car.
The company is also dealing with fallout over the fatal crash of one of its Model X vehicles last month.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on April 3, 2018.
