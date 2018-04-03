Support the news

Tesla Faces Trouble With Deadly Autopilot Crash, Production Delays, New EPA Standards03:43
April 03, 2018
Tesla founder Elon Musk has tweeted that he's "back to sleeping at the factory" in an effort to fix production problems that are delaying the Model 3 electric car.

The company is also dealing with fallout over the fatal crash of one of its Model X vehicles last month.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News.

This segment aired on April 3, 2018.

