FCC Considers Changes To Lifeline Subsidy Program05:34
April 04, 2018
This Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, photo, shows the seal of the Federal Communications Commission before a meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Federal Communications Commission is facing pressure from a number of senators over its plans to cut back a program that subsidizes phone and broadband services for low-income people.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Brian Fung (@b_fung) of The Washington Post to find out more about the Lifeline program and the potential impact of cutting it.

This segment aired on April 4, 2018.

