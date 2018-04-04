Here & Now
The Federal Communications Commission is facing pressure from a number of senators over its plans to cut back a program that subsidizes phone and broadband services for low-income people.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Brian Fung (@b_fung) of The Washington Post to find out more about the Lifeline program and the potential impact of cutting it.
This segment aired on April 4, 2018.
