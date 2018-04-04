Support the news

The Lives Of Colorado Mountain Ranchers, As Captured On Camera09:44
April 04, 2018
"Mountain Ranch," by Michael Crouser. (Jackson Mitchell/Here & Now)

Photographer Michael Crouser spent 10 years documenting the lives and work of ranchers in the mountain ranges of northwestern Colorado. He published his work in the 2017's "Mountain Ranch."

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd revisits his conversation with Crouser (@MichaelCrouser) from last fall.

Photos From 'Mountain Ranch'

(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
Michael Crouser. (Steve Hammer)
Michael Crouser. (Steve Hammer)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)
(Michael Crouser)

This segment aired on April 4, 2018.

