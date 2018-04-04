Here & Now
The Lives Of Colorado Mountain Ranchers, As Captured On Camera09:44Play
Photographer Michael Crouser spent 10 years documenting the lives and work of ranchers in the mountain ranges of northwestern Colorado. He published his work in the 2017's "Mountain Ranch."
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd revisits his conversation with Crouser (@MichaelCrouser) from last fall.
Photos From 'Mountain Ranch'
This segment aired on April 4, 2018.
