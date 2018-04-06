Here & Now
Facebook Says It's Open To Regulation Ahead Of Hearing With Lawmakers05:09Play
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week. After the scandals over how Facebook handled user data, Zuckerberg has expressed openness to regulation.
NPR technology reporter Alina Selyukh (@alinaselyukh) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss the past and uncertain future of privacy regulations in the U.S.
This segment aired on April 6, 2018.
