Scientists Study Animal Ability To 'Repair' After Injury04:48Play
A surprising number of animals in the animal kingdom take the idea of "repair" to the next level: They can actually regenerate an entirely new limb, or parts of their hearts and brains, after injury. Scientists around the world are studying this ability in hopes of someday harnessing it for humans.
Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) from WHYY's The Pulse reports.
This segment aired on April 6, 2018.
