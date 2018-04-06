A new study out this week in Health Affairs followed a group of patients with chronic health issues over a period of around two years as they received specially tailored meal plans. The study found that the patients who stuck to the diet were less likely to go to the emergency room or be admitted to the hospital. Further research could have big implications for health care costs in the U.S.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with STAT reporter Megan Thielking (@meggophone).