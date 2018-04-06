Here & Now
Support the news
Choo ... Poo? Trainloads Of Human Waste Stink Up Alabama Town03:44Play
There's been a public outcry for months in Parrish, Alabama, after a private company parked train cars there full of treated sewage from New York and New Jersey. The sewage is being transported to a nearby landfill, but many who are sick of the smell complain the process is moving too slowly.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dennis Pillion (@dennispillion), natural resources reporter for Alabama Media Group.
This segment aired on April 6, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news