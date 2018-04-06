Support the news

Choo ... Poo? Trainloads Of Human Waste Stink Up Alabama Town03:44
April 06, 2018
Residents in Parrish, Ala., are complaining about the smell of several dozen train cars full of sewage that have been parked in the rail yard there for months while waiting to be transported to a nearby landfill. Here, the train cars of waste are pictured earlier, in the town of West Jefferson. (Courtesy town of West Jefferson)MoreCloseclosemore
There's been a public outcry for months in Parrish, Alabama, after a private company parked train cars there full of treated sewage from New York and New Jersey. The sewage is being transported to a nearby landfill, but many who are sick of the smell complain the process is moving too slowly.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Dennis Pillion (@dennispillion), natural resources reporter for Alabama Media Group.

This segment aired on April 6, 2018.

