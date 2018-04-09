Here & Now
Dow Jumps After The Open Following Latest Trade War Speculation
The Dow jumped nearly 200 points after opening Monday morning, following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying he doesn't expect a trade war between the U.S. and China.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on April 9, 2018.
