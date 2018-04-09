Support the news

April 09, 2018
The Dow jumped nearly 200 points after opening Monday morning, following comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying he doesn't expect a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."

This segment aired on April 9, 2018.

