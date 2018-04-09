In his long career as a lawmaker and diplomat, George Mitchell dealt with many of the world's thorniest problems. He helped broker the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, which is marking its 20th anniversary Tuesday.

In the first of two conversations, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Mitchell about the Middle East, where he also served as an envoy.

"It's a mistake to think of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in isolation from the region in which it's located," Mitchell says. "Northern Ireland is off there in the North Sea by itself, and it's between, really, Britain and Ireland. And, at the time, I thought it was very difficult and complicated. But then I went to the Middle East and I realized that that's much more complicated."

Interview Highlights

On whether lessons from the Good Friday Agreement apply to conflict in the Middle East

"Each conflict is unique. Each requires a solution that is grounded in the specific and particular history of the people, the region, the issues. There are similarities, of course: religion, territorial demands, national identity. All of that are factors. But I think that the issue in the Middle East is far more complicated because there are many, many more complicating external circumstances.

"First off, of course, there's Islam: 1 in 3 people on Earth will be Muslim by 2050. It's now 1 in 5. Islam is torn by internal conflict, the great schism between Sunni and Shia, which traces back to the death of the Prophet Mohammed — not a religious dispute, a political dispute for control of power. As Pope Francis has said several times, throughout history, ambitious men, usually men seeking power, use religion as a political tool, exacerbating differences to gain and maintain power, and that's the case in the region. You have many intersecting, overlapping conflicts. Look at the tangle of U.S. interests in the region. I mean, it is very, very complicated. And they fight among themselves. All of that impacts Israel and Palestine."