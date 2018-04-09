Hair braiding has been practiced for centuries in African communities, and by African-Americans and others in the U.S. It doesn't require any chemicals, hair dyes or cutting. But to legally braid hair, 13 states require a cosmetology license.

Pamela Ferrell (@cornrowsandco), co-founder of Cornrows & Co., who has fought and won the right to practice her profession without a license, speaks with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.

"The only thing that [cosmetology schools] teach you about African-American hair, or what we call circle hair, is to straighten it," Ferrell says.

Interview Highlights

On being one of the first people to challenge licensing requirements in 1991

"In 1978, I was fired from my part-time job at a fabric store because of my braided hair style, and I was so angry I said that I would braid so many heads that this would not happen to any other woman. At the time I was a college student, so I created fliers and started braiding hair out of my apartment to pay the bills. Two years later my now-husband and I opened Cornrows & Company. ... And then in less than two years, we get a call from someone telling us to close our business because we don't have a cosmetology license. And of course my husband told them no."