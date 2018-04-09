Here & Now
Lawmakers Pressure President Trump To Take Action On Syria04:24Play
Democrats and Republicans returning from a two-week holiday recess are calling on President Trump to respond to Syria's alleged chemical weapons attack against civilians this past weekend.
NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest on Syria, and the rest of the news in politics this week.
This segment aired on April 9, 2018.
