Lawmakers Pressure President Trump To Take Action On Syria04:24
April 09, 2018
Democrats and Republicans returning from a two-week holiday recess are calling on President Trump to respond to Syria's alleged chemical weapons attack against civilians this past weekend.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest on Syria, and the rest of the news in politics this week.

This segment aired on April 9, 2018.

