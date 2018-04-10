Here & Now
Critics Say Alabama Law Overseeing Religious Day Care Centers Doesn't Go Far Enough04:48Play
A new law in Alabama requires religiously exempt day care centers to meet the state's minimum health and safety standards.
Some see the law as an infringement of the rights of religious groups. But, as Kyle Gassiott (@kdgassiott) of Troy Public Radio reports, child advocates say the new law doesn't go far enough.
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
