Here & Now
Support the news
Federal Deficit To Surpass $1 Trillion In 2020, CBO Says03:41Play
The federal deficit is expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO also predicts that in 10 years the deficit will be about the same size as the country's gross domestic product.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd looks at the implications of the deficit with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news