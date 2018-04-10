The federal deficit is expected to surpass $1 trillion in 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The CBO also predicts that in 10 years the deficit will be about the same size as the country's gross domestic product.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd looks at the implications of the deficit with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."