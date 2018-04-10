Here & Now
Support the news
The Future Of Public Education In Puerto Rico06:30Play
Puerto Rico is closing 283 schools this summer because thousands of families have migrated to the mainland. The move is expected to save millions of dollars amid a deep economic crisis, but it's also raising other questions about the future of public education on the island.
The territory is also taking the first steps to introduce charter schools and vouchers.
Dánica Coto (@danicacoto) of The Associated Press speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news