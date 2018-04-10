Support the news

The Future Of Public Education In Puerto Rico06:30
April 10, 2018
In this Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 photo, a girl waits for her mother in the hallway of Ramon Marin Sola Elementary School, which opened its doors as a daytime community center after the passing of Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. (Carlos Giusti/AP)

Puerto Rico is closing 283 schools this summer because thousands of families have migrated to the mainland. The move is expected to save millions of dollars amid a deep economic crisis, but it's also raising other questions about the future of public education on the island.

The territory is also taking the first steps to introduce charter schools and vouchers.

Dánica Coto (@danicacoto) of The Associated Press speaks with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.

This segment aired on April 10, 2018.

