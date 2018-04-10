Support the news

The Taiwan Travel Act: What It Might Mean For The U.S. And China05:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Members of a band from the People's Liberation Army leave following a speech by China's President Xi Jinping after the closing session of the National People's Congress at The Great Hall Of The People on March 20, 2018 in Beijing, China. The annual gathering of Chinese lawmakers concluded with a nationalistic speech by president Xi Jinping, his first public address since the abolishment of term limits marked the beginning of his indefinite rule. Xi spoke confidently of China's determination to take its place in the world, and gave the strongest sign in decades that the Communist government wants to bring Taiwan back under Beijing's control. Xi warned that China would never allow "one inch" of territory to be separated from it, and said any attempts to split China will receive "the punishment of history." The denunciation appeared to be aimed at the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act this week that allows high-level U.S. visits to Taiwan. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Members of a band from the People's Liberation Army leave following a speech by China's President Xi Jinping after the closing session of the National People's Congress at The Great Hall Of The People on March 20, 2018 in Beijing, China. The annual gathering of Chinese lawmakers concluded with a nationalistic speech by president Xi Jinping, his first public address since the abolishment of term limits marked the beginning of his indefinite rule. Xi spoke confidently of China's determination to take its place in the world, and gave the strongest sign in decades that the Communist government wants to bring Taiwan back under Beijing's control. Xi warned that China would never allow "one inch" of territory to be separated from it, and said any attempts to split China will receive "the punishment of history." The denunciation appeared to be aimed at the United States, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel Act this week that allows high-level U.S. visits to Taiwan. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

President Trump has signed an act encouraging U.S. officials to visit Taiwan.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Bonnie Glaser (@BonnieGlaser), senior adviser for Asia at the Center for International and Strategic Studies, about the significance of the Taiwan Travel Act for American relations with China, which considers Taiwan a rogue province.

This segment aired on April 10, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news