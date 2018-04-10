Here & Now
The Taiwan Travel Act: What It Might Mean For The U.S. And China05:56Play
President Trump has signed an act encouraging U.S. officials to visit Taiwan.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Bonnie Glaser (@BonnieGlaser), senior adviser for Asia at the Center for International and Strategic Studies, about the significance of the Taiwan Travel Act for American relations with China, which considers Taiwan a rogue province.
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
