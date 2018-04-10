Here & Now
Support the news
West Virginia Rolls Out Mobile Voting App For Some Military Members Ahead Of May Primary05:28Play
West Virginia has become the first state to allow some military members deployed overseas to use a blockchain-based mobile app called Voatz to vote in a federal election.
This comes as many worry about the integrity of voting systems after learning of Russia's meddling in U.S. elections.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (@wvsosoffice), a Republican.
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news