Support the news

West Virginia Rolls Out Mobile Voting App For Some Military Members Ahead Of May Primary05:28
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A voter casts a ballot at an early voting site in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Photo)MoreCloseclosemore
A voter casts a ballot at an early voting site in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Photo)

West Virginia has become the first state to allow some military members deployed overseas to use a blockchain-based mobile app called Voatz to vote in a federal election.

This comes as many worry about the integrity of voting systems after learning of Russia's meddling in U.S. elections.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner (@wvsosoffice), a Republican.

This segment aired on April 10, 2018.

Related:

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news