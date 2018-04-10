Here & Now
Support the news
Tax Fix Needed In Wyoming As Counties Lose Out On Millions From Mineral Companies03:11Play
Counties in Wyoming are losing out on funds owed to them every year. It's money that helps pay for road maintenance, police salaries, education and other services. And it's supposed to come from a tax on mineral companies.
But as Wyoming Public Radio's Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) reports, the system intended to collect the funds isn't working.
This segment aired on April 10, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news