Anchorage, Alaska, Says No To 'Bathroom Bill'02:39
April 11, 2018
  • Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media
Voters in Anchorage, Alaska, rejected a controversial proposal last week that would have banned transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity. The "bathroom bill," as it was called, mirrored legislation passed in North Carolina in 2016. Proponents say such rules are common-sense privacy protections. Critics say they discriminate against transgender people.

Alaska Public Media's Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) reports.

This segment aired on April 11, 2018.

