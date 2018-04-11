Support the news

House Speaker Ryan Won't Seek Re-Election; Trump Says Mueller Probe Has 'Gone Too Far'11:05
April 11, 2018
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announces his retirement during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 11, 2018. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he won't seek re-election. The news comes amid concerns that President Trump might fire FBI special counsel Robert Mueller or other Justice Department officials, after Monday's FBI raid on his personal lawyer's office, home and hotel room.

Political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd to discuss.

This segment aired on April 11, 2018.

