Here & Now
Support the news
Political Strategists
House Speaker Ryan Won't Seek Re-Election; Trump Says Mueller Probe Has 'Gone Too Far'11:05Play
House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday he won't seek re-election. The news comes amid concerns that President Trump might fire FBI special counsel Robert Mueller or other Justice Department officials, after Monday's FBI raid on his personal lawyer's office, home and hotel room.
Political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd to discuss.
This segment aired on April 11, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news