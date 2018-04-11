A longtime opponent of the Endangered Species Act has been tapped to fill a key post guiding federal policy on endangered species. In March, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke named Susan Combs acting assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks. Environmental advocates say that could signal big changes for the Endangered Species Act.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Asher Price (@asherprice), who covers energy and the environment for The Austin American-Statesman.