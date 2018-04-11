Support the news

Interior Secretary Taps Endangered Species Act Critic To Guide Wildlife Policy05:54
April 11, 2018
Former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs leaves Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team. (Evan Vucci/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A longtime opponent of the Endangered Species Act has been tapped to fill a key post guiding federal policy on endangered species. In March, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke named Susan Combs acting assistant secretary for fish, wildlife and parks. Environmental advocates say that could signal big changes for the Endangered Species Act.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Asher Price (@asherprice), who covers energy and the environment for The Austin American-Statesman.

This segment aired on April 11, 2018.

