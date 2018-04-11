For nearly four years, the United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and actions in eastern Ukraine. The measures restrict travel and target assets of key individuals linked to the Kremlin. But Ukraine says there's one major confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin who should be sanctioned and isn't.

NPR Berlin correspondent Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson (@sorayanelson) reports the man is Gerhard Schröder, a former chancellor of Germany.