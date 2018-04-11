Support the news

Ukrainians Want Former German Leader Punished Among Ongoing Russia Sanctions
April 11, 2018
  Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, NPR
For nearly four years, the United States and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea and actions in eastern Ukraine. The measures restrict travel and target assets of key individuals linked to the Kremlin. But Ukraine says there's one major confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin who should be sanctioned and isn't.

NPR Berlin correspondent Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson (@sorayanelson) reports the man is Gerhard Schröder, a former chancellor of Germany.

This segment aired on April 11, 2018.

