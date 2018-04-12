The House is voting Thursday on a Constitutional amendment that would require the government to balance the budget every year and not spend more than it takes in. It's unlikely to become law, but Republicans are pushing for it after passing a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul last year and a $1.3 trillion spending bill in March.

A new report from the Congressional Budget Office predicts the federal deficit will balloon past $1 trillion in the next two years.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Republican Virginia Rep. David Brat (@RepDaveBrat) about his support of the amendment.

"It's a pretty high hurdle, so you can keep your fingers crossed," Brat says of the likelihood of the amendment passing. "But I think it's valuable just to put us all on record on a vote to see who's putting their voting card in for fiscal responsibility."

Interview Highlights

On if the amendment could actually help close the deficit

"Well, we just got done blowing a hole in the budget, so whether it's a fig leaf or not, we don't have a good track record, right? So it kind of started, we did the tax cuts for $150 billion a year, and if we grow at 3 percent, those are paid for, right? And then at the end of the year, we had to — in order to get Democrats and Republicans on the same page — you had to increase government spending by $400 billion.

"And so I think this is a statement that, 'Hey, we're heading in the wrong direction big time.' And both parties need to get together behind closed doors right? Because it's all political, and we've got to work on this for the sake of the kids."