The Trump administration is exploring whether to reverse Obama-era guidelines addressing racial disparities in how schoolkids are disciplined. Nationally, black students are suspended three times as often as their white peers. In Minnesota, it's eight times as often. The state's Department of Human Rights notified 43 Minnesota school districts and charters in February that their policies suggest discrimination.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with former Minneapolis Schools Superintendent Bernadeia Johnson (@BernadeiaJ) and St. Paul teacher Jeffrey Parker.