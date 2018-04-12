One OB-GYN On Challenges For Women Who Give Birth Later In Life05:17
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Alex Brandon/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Duckworth has given birth to a baby girl, making her the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. The Illinois Democrat announced she delivered her second daughter, Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, on Monday, April 9, 2018. (Alex Brandon/AP)

When Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) became the first senator to have a baby while in office, some also noted that she's 50 years old — prompting questions about the latest thinking on age and giving birth.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Jessica Shepherd (@JShepherd_MD), an OB-GYN at Baylor University Medical Center, about women who give birth later in life.

This segment aired on April 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news