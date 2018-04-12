Here & Now
When Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) became the first senator to have a baby while in office, some also noted that she's 50 years old — prompting questions about the latest thinking on age and giving birth.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Dr. Jessica Shepherd (@JShepherd_MD), an OB-GYN at Baylor University Medical Center, about women who give birth later in life.
This segment aired on April 12, 2018.
