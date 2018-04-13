Deported Veteran Gets U.S. Citizenship05:07
April 13, 2018
In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, who was deported, poses for a portrait in his office at the Deported Veterans Support House, nicknamed "the bunker" in Tijuana, Mexico. (Gregory Bull/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Hector Barajas is becoming a U.S. citizen Friday. But the road has been long and winding.

Barajas was born in Mexico, and his parents brought him to the U.S. without documentation in 1984 when he was 7 years old. He enlisted in the Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division, and was honorably discharged in 2001.

But in 2002, he pled guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle. He served three years in prison, and was deported. Then last year, California Gov. Jerry Brown pardoned Barajas.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd spoke with Barajas as he was preparing to travel to the U.S. for his citizenship ceremony.

This segment aired on April 13, 2018.

