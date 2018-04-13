Here & Now
Ocean Currents Weakening To 1,000-Year Low, Studies Say09:39Play
An ocean current that helps regulate the global climate system is slowing down. That's the conclusion of two new studies published in the journal Nature. Scientists disagree about what's behind the weaker ocean currents, but it could be bad news for the climate.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with David Thornalley of University College London (@UCLgeography).
This segment aired on April 13, 2018.
