"The Simpsons" has reigned on TV for nearly three decades, but a recent episode drew new attention to how the show handles racial stereotypes. The episode seemed to respond to a documentary that criticized the show for its depiction of an Indian-American.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) explains the controversy with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.
This segment aired on April 13, 2018.
