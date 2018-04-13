'The Simpsons' Episode Reignites Debate Over Stereotypes On TV06:19
April 13, 2018Updated Apr 13, 2018 1:37 PM
"The Simpsons" has reigned on TV for nearly three decades, but a recent episode drew new attention to how the show handles racial stereotypes. The episode seemed to respond to a documentary that criticized the show for its depiction of an Indian-American.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) explains the controversy with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.

This segment aired on April 13, 2018.

