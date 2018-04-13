Theaters Turn To 'Intimacy Directors' To Guide And Protect Actors On Set05:41
April 13, 2018
  • Ashlie Stevens, WFPL
Amid the #MeToo movement, many prominent actors -- including Jennifer Lawrence and Molly Ringwald — have come forward with stories of on-set sexual harassment. It's causing film and theater professionals all over the country to consider how to foster safer work spaces for their actors.

As a result, some theaters are now employing "intimacy directors." Ashlie Stevens (@AshlieD_Stevens) from WFPL in Louisville reports.

This segment aired on April 13, 2018.

