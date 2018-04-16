If you're a high school senior or the parent of one hoping to head to college, this time of year, you're probably checking your mailbox or email all the time for acceptance letters. But if you live in California and want to stay close to home, you might be among the many students who are disappointed. State universities there are turning away thousands of eligible students. And nearby out-of state schools are opening their doors.

KQED's Vanessa Rancaño (@vanessarancano) reports.