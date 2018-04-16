Classical music columnist Fran Hoepfner (@franhoepfner) joins Here & Now's Lisa Mullins to discuss Leonard Bernstein's second symphony, "The Age of Anxiety," which he wrote in the years following World War II when he was 30 years old.

"He based it on and W.H. Auden poem of the same title, and that poem I think was extremely sort of reflective of modern anxieties, of just young people living in cities," Hoepfner says. "And Bernstein's friends sent him the poem and ... wrote him something along the lines of, 'I think you could do something really interesting with this piece of writing and translating it into music.' "

Interview Highlights

On what was happening in the world when Bernstein wrote the piece

"Well, I think you see a lot of general confusion and disillusionment in the years following the Second World War, and no doubt that also played into a big part of Bernstein's life, as he was trying to navigate his own career. He moved a lot between conducting and composing, and maybe is perhaps best known for his film scores now, but was also trying to work within maybe a little bit more of a classical composer career narrative for a bit."

On the unusual concept behind the symphony: four strangers who meet in a bar in wartime New York City

"I think he sort of waffled between making it a ballet, or an opera — there was so much that could be done with this general idea of four characters, and yet it comes together as this six-movement symphonic composition."

On the piece's second movement, "The Life of Man"

"I like the playfulness of this little section here. I think it broadly shows a more optimistic view of childhood that quickly descends, I think, into a little bit of, like, angst and anxiety with teenage years. And I just love the way in which this move in particular fluctuates."

On the third movement, "The Seven Stages"

"I think the piano plays a really interesting role in this, in that the piece is for orchestra and solo piano — it's not a piano concerto by any means, so it almost puts the piano and the orchestra on equal footing. They're constantly in dialogue with each other.

"I think the balance and the constant back and forth between the piano and the orchestra, I see the piano as kind of the protagonist, and maybe the orchestra is the city, and the times, if you will, and having those constantly be in dialogue and never letting one get too far away from the other is what keeps a very tense balance between them."