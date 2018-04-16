There's still legal uncertainty surrounding the marijuana business in the U.S. But that is not stopping Wall Street from dipping into the market, now that nine states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational use.

Green Table, a networking business, has been bringing together investors and marijuana entrepreneurs who are looking for funding.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Green Table partner Bill Marcus, about how he got into the pot business, which last year was worth $7 billion.

“We're talking last year I believe it was close to $7 billion, and the growth rate is about 29 percent a year,” he says. “It's one of the fastest growing industries in America.”

Interview Highlights

On what attracted him to the marijuana industry

"We are getting great traction. We only launched a year ago. We do it at beautiful locations or in states that are having critical opportunities like, for example, July recreational here in [Massachusetts]. That's what attracted us here. We have institutional backgrounds in terms of capital markets. My partner Greg Schreiber and I have been working capital markets our whole careers. … We’re Wall Street guys … and we noticed that there was an opportunity in the cannabis marketplace in terms of capital raising at the highest end, at the premium level, where people who have big checks to write — and we're talking about private equity funds, ultra-high-net-worth individuals. They are mostly, some of them are trying to avoid the press, because they're still — at the federal level [marijuana] is an illegal substance, but many of them are getting involved across state lines, within state and internationally."

On the idea of marijuana becoming mainstream

"It is becoming mainstream, and in a lot of circles, especially in financial markets now, it's a question of when, not if. And then that's overwhelmingly reflected in the way Americans are being polled, and the dollars, the large dollars we are seeing. For example, in private equity, which is strictly related to cannabis, they started out with five and $10 million funds. We are now seeing 50 and $100 million funds just a year later coming to market. And that money is being doled out into larger and larger pieces, five and $10 million dollar investments regularly. The biggest client we took on for a capital raise last year was raising $120 million."

On where that money is going

"It's across the board, but mostly high-end and that means, for example, genomics. You know, one of the speakers we have from Oregon, they are the leading, one of the leading, companies that is taking the genomes of the different seeds, categorizing them — almost like a Library of Congress — to see which are the heartiest seeds, which ones show the most promise with Alzheimer's and schizophrenia and testing. And so these are scientists. So you have bio sciences, and we also have multi-state cultivation operations where they're doing organic, where they're putting their footprint across all of their plants, so there's consistency, consistency in dosing. We have packaging companies that are going public not just in Canada but also in the United States that are raising money just for branding and marketing because at the end of the day, this is becoming a consumer product just like your mainstream detergents and laundries and cereals. This is going to be something that's going to become a mainstream consumer product in the next several years."