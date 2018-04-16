Here & Now
For Adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, Blindness No Barrier To Kayaking The Grand Canyon09:50Play
Though he became blind in his teens, Erik Weihenmayer didn't let his lack of sight prevent him from summitting Mount Everest or kayaking the Grand Canyon.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) revisits his conversation with Weihenmayer (@ErikWeihenmayer) about his book "No Barriers: A Blind Man's Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon" from March 2017.
This segment aired on April 16, 2018.
