For Adventurer Erik Weihenmayer, Blindness No Barrier To Kayaking The Grand Canyon
April 16, 2018
"No Barriers," by Erik Weihenmayer and Buddy Levy. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Though he became blind in his teens, Erik Weihenmayer didn't let his lack of sight prevent him from summitting Mount Everest or kayaking the Grand Canyon.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) revisits his conversation with Weihenmayer (@ErikWeihenmayer) about his book "No Barriers: A Blind Man's Journey to Kayak the Grand Canyon" from March 2017.

This segment aired on April 16, 2018.

