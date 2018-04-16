Where Does The Nuclear Weapons Arms Race Stand?07:57
April 16, 2018Updated Apr 16, 2018 2:35 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to President of National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" Mikhail Kovalchuk, as he visits Kurchatov Insitute of Atomic Energy, the home of the Soviet nuclear weapons program and later Soviet and Russian non-military nuclear technologies in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens to President of National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" Mikhail Kovalchuk, as he visits Kurchatov Insitute of Atomic Energy, the home of the Soviet nuclear weapons program and later Soviet and Russian non-military nuclear technologies in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 10, 2018. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

With so much attention on North Korea and its nuclear weapons program, we may be overlooking some other nuclear issues in other countries, like China, Pakistan and Russia.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks to Siegfried Hecker (@SiegfriedHecker), senior fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University and emeritus director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, about nuclear proliferation and security around the world.

This segment aired on April 16, 2018.

