April 16, 2018
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case with huge potential impact on businesses — and anyone who shops online — across the country. South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. essentially pits the 45 states that impose a sales tax against the handful that don't. There are billions of dollars of tax revenue at stake here, as well as a huge potential burden on small businesses.

New Hampshire is one of the states that has no sales tax. So we asked New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) to explain the significance.

