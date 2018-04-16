Trump Continues Attacks On Comey Amid Promotion Of Tax Cut Victory05:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 16, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump continued his criticisms of James Comey Monday morning. Sunday night former FBI director James Comey appeared in his first TV interview since Trump fired him. Comey said that he believed Donald Trump was "morally unfit to be president". The war of words comes as the President travels to Florida to tout Congress' tax cuts.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss the latest in Washington.

This segment aired on April 16, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news