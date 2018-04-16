President Trump continued his criticisms of James Comey Monday morning. Sunday night former FBI director James Comey appeared in his first TV interview since Trump fired him. Comey said that he believed Donald Trump was "morally unfit to be president". The war of words comes as the President travels to Florida to tout Congress' tax cuts.

NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss the latest in Washington.