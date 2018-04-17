The list of aging rock 'n' roll musicians who have damaged their hearing after a long career on stage is growing.

Huey Lewis and the News canceled its 2018 tour last week after Lewis told fans that he "can’t hear music well enough to sing."

Eric Clapton told the BBC this year that he is going deaf.

And in March, Roger Daltrey, the front man of The Who, told concertgoers that he is "very, very deaf," and relies on hearing aids while performing.

But the issue of noise-induced hearing loss is a problem for classical musicians, too.

"I completely turned my back on music," says violist Betty Hauck, who retired from professional music at the age of 65 because she could no longer hear well enough to perform. "I didn't want to have anything to do with music whatsoever. If I couldn't play up to the level I was used to, I wasn't going to do it."

Betty Hauck, a musician suffering from hearing loss, plays her violin at home in Cambridge, Mass. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Hauck’s long career included playing at the White House for the Kennedys. She’s played in a string quartet with Yo-Yo Ma, and performed in the Middle East.

But one day, while playing a Bach cantata at the Emmanuel Church in Boston, Hauck says she couldn’t follow along with the music.

"I quit on the spot," she remembers. "I didn’t want to put any of my colleagues in the very awkward position of telling me that it was time to stop playing."

Hauck can't say for sure if it's her career in music that led to her moderate-to-severe hearing loss. But there is a known connection. Researchers say years of exposure to an orchestra can take their toll.

According to one German study, professional musicians were nearly four times more likely to experience noise-induced hearing loss. Another found that nearly 60 percent of classical musicians have damaged hearing.

"It turns out classical music is more damaging than rock 'n' roll," says Marshall Chasin, an audiologist who works with musicians in Toronto.

Because even though the intensity of a rock 'n' roll set might be greater, Chasin says classical musicians are more likely to practice for long hours and teach other musicians, in addition to regular performances. "If you take the dose that they get — the number of hours per week playing — for a classical musician, it’s much, much greater."