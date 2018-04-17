One of China's biggest tech companies will no longer be able to buy components from the U.S. The Commerce Department banned China's ZTE, which makes smartphones and other products, from buying US parts because the Department says the company did not punish employees who violated U.S. sanctions against Iran and North Korea.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."