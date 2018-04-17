For The First Time In Decades, A Castro Won't Lead Cuba06:16
April 17, 2018
In this Feb. 8, 1986 file photo, Cuban President Fidel Castro, left, joins hands with his younger brother Raul Castro, chief of the Cuban Armed Forces and first vice president, after the two were reelected in the Third Cuban Communist Party Congress session in Havana, Cuba. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi, File)MoreCloseclosemore
Raúl Castro leaves office this week after two terms as president of Cuba. Now, for the first time since the island's communist revolution in 1959, Cuba will be run by someone other than a Castro.

After nearly 60 years in power, however, the Castro family is leaving an uncertain legacy.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Jorge Duany, head of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University in Miami for a look at Cuba after the Castros.

This segment aired on April 17, 2018.

