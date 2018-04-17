Here & Now
Comey Responds To Whether Or Not FBI Swung The 2016 Election: 'I Sure Hope Not'05:55Play
In an interview with NPR, former FBI Director James Comey said the FBI's reputation "would be worse today had we not picked the least bad alternatives" on closing, then reopening, an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails at the height of the 2016 presidential race.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR's Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) about his conversation with Comey.
This segment aired on April 17, 2018.
