Gentrification is reshaping cities across the country, bringing in new development, displacing longtime residents and raising rents.

Philadelphia is no exception — take the neighborhood Strawberry Mansion. In a matter of decades, it went from being one of the city's wealthiest neighborhoods to one of its poorest, from being predominantly white to majority black. Now it seems poised to change again, and black residents are wary of being pushed out.

WHYY's Jen Kinney (@jkjenkinney) reports on a neighborhood in flux.