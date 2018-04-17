School and city leaders in San Francisco are considering opening a homeless shelter in the gym of a K-8 public school for homeless students and their families. It's said to be the first of its kind. But some parents are concerned about how this would work and the stigma that students could face from their peers.

San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen (@HillaryRonen) is spearheading the idea, and she speaks with Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr).