State officials in South Carolina are still piecing together what happened at a deadly prison riot Sunday night. Seven inmates were killed and 17 were injured at Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum security state prison, about 60 miles east of the capital, Columbia.
Here & Now's Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Andrew Brown (@Andy_Ed_Brown), reporter for The Post and Courier.
This segment aired on April 17, 2018.
