April 17, 2018
A sign sits outside the Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)MoreCloseclosemore
A sign sits outside the Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Bishopville, S.C. Multiple inmates were killed and others seriously injured amid fighting between prisoners inside the maximum security prison in South Carolina. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

State officials in South Carolina are still piecing together what happened at a deadly prison riot Sunday night. Seven inmates were killed and 17 were injured at Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum security state prison, about 60 miles east of the capital, Columbia.

Here & Now's Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Andrew Brown (@Andy_Ed_Brown), reporter for The Post and Courier.

This segment aired on April 17, 2018.

